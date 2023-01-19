Atlantic City one of three cities MAAC considering for its basketball tournaments after this season

Atlantic City is in competition with two other cities to host the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference basketball tournaments beyond this season.
Mark Singelais of the Albany Times-Union tweeted Tuesday that MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor said the league's athletic directors have made a confidential recommendation about the tournaments' future but that the league presidents must approve it.
Ensor, who announced in August he is stepping down at the end of the 2022-23 school year, said there are three “strong” bids to host the basketball tournaments in 2024: MVP Arena in Albany, New York, UBS Arena in Elmont, New York; and Atlantic City. USB Arena is home of the NHL's Islanders and directly across the city line from New York.
Atlantic City has hosted the men's and women's tournaments since 2020.