ATLANTIC CITY — City officials are dedicating a park Wednesday to Micah “Dew” Tennant, a young boy who was fatally shot in November during a Pleasantville High School football game.
On what would be Micah’s 11th birthday, Mayor Marty Small Sr. and other city officials will be gathering at 3 p.m. at the Maryland Avenue Playground in the 800 block of the avenue to name the park after Micah, according to a news release from the city.
“We’re going to make that playground a place Dew could be proud of,” Small said during Micah’s funeral. “We’re going to make it a true community place.”
Micah, who went by the nickname “DJ Dew,” was a fifth-grader at the Uptown Complex School.
Renovations planned for the park before the dedication included resurfaced basketball courts, a new playground area with a royal blue floor, new grills and tables and a splash-pad, according to previous reports.
The Nov. 15 Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II high school football playoff game ended abruptly in the third quarter after gunshots rang out, killing Micah after he was struck in the neck and injuring two others. The shots caused players and spectators to run for safety while both on-duty and retired law enforcement and fire officials ran forward to help.
So far, two men have been sentenced to charges in connection to the shooting and two others have had their charges dropped. Alvin Wyatt, 31, who is charged with murder in Micah’s killing, is set to appear in court next month, while Ibn Abdullah, who authorities said was Wyatt’s intended target, has a hearing next week.
The dedication was previously slated for Memorial Day weekend after Small announced the plan to name the park after Micah during his funeral, and city Council passed a resolution in remembrance of Micah at its December meeting.
