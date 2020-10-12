 Skip to main content
Atlantic City not holding Columbus Day event, 10-mile run held in Wildwood Crest and EHT wants motels torn down
The Crest Best 10-mile run in Wildwood Crest. Oct. 11, 2020.

While many running races have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crest Best in Wildwood Crest was still held Sunday with many safety protocols in place.

The Columbus Day Committee of Atlantic City will not be holding its annual Columbus Day ceremony Monday after the Christopher Columbus statue was taken down in the city this past summer.

Shore restaurants and shops faced challenges during the summer after local ordinance limited the use of single-use plastics.

Our Lady Star of the Sea School on North California Avenue in Atlantic City raised more than $150,000 during the last academic year to support educational efforts through increased marketing efforts, annual fund appeals, grants and community outreach.

Egg Harbor Township officials want to remove four dilapidated motels from its West Atlantic City section to visually improve one of the  entranceways to the resort and reduce flooding on the Black Horse Pike, but some motel residents struggle to find a new place to live.

