Atlantic City mourns entrepreneur and activist, Stockton poll shows latest election numbers and more

Atlantic City official, NAACP leader asks AG to watch for violence, voter intimidation tactics on Election Day: In a letter dated Oct. 6 to state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, 3rd Ward Councilman and NAACP Atlantic City chapter President Kaleem Shabazz said he is “alarmed and very concerned about the possibility of violence and voter intimidation due to President (Donald) Trump’s troubling statements and his overt appeals to racism.”