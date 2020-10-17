 Skip to main content
Atlantic City mourns entrepreneur and activist, Stockton poll shows latest election numbers and more

Earl Harvey

Earl Harvey stands beside his caricature at The Palm Atlantic City restaurant during a dedication ceremony Feb. 19, 2019. Harvey died Monday at 65.

Atlantic City mourns Earl Harvey, remembered as 'advocate' and 'ambassador': Harvey was the publisher of the AC Times and the Black Professionals News, community-oriented newspapers aimed at minority business owners in South Jersey and Philadelphia. In 2014, he was honored with the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists' Community Service Award.

Stockton poll: Solid support for Trump in South Jersey; Biden and Booker lead statewide: In North Jersey, Biden leads Trump 61% to 30%. But in South Jersey — Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties — Biden leads by two points, 47% to 45%, a statistical tie.

Cape recovery high school a safe haven for teens struggling with addiction: Coastal Prep Recovery High School, which opened in March 2019, helps teens in South Jersey recovering from substance abuse finish their high school career and receive their diploma.

Atlantic City official, NAACP leader asks AG to watch for violence, voter intimidation tactics on Election Day: In a letter dated Oct. 6 to state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, 3rd Ward Councilman and NAACP Atlantic City chapter President Kaleem Shabazz said he is “alarmed and very concerned about the possibility of violence and voter intimidation due to President (Donald) Trump’s troubling statements and his overt appeals to racism.”

High school football: St. Augustine, Mainland and Absegami all picked up big wins on a wet and wild night of high school football.

On Oct. 14 2020, in Galloway, Absegami High School football hosts Egg Harbor Township High School.

