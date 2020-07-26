Atlantic City mother publishes guide to increase mindfulness, strengthen mental health amid COVID-19 pandemic: “I believe it’s important because people, especially people in the Black community, are starting to dance with the whole concept of mental health support now, when it had been very taboo,” Indra Owens said of her book, "Trust Your Journey."
After 85 years, this Ocean City bike shop is closing its doors: Annarelli's Bicycle Store owners Mike and Mark Annarelli cited product shortages brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic as a key factor in the brothers retiring earlier than anticipated.
State Police describe 'melee' on Tropicana casino floor that ended with 3 stabbings, robbery: Four men have been arrested in the early Monday incident on charges ranging from criminal attempt homicide to robbery.
Mainland's Chase Petty and his 100 mph fastball earn national honor: The rising senior threw the fastest pitch in the 18-year history of the Perfect Game 17U WWBA tournament and was named to the Perfect Game All-American Classic roster, the first Press-area player to be selected in the history of the event.
Ocean City tradition of pitching excellence continues: Fifteen-year-old Duke McCarron became the ninth Red Raider since the Class of 2016 to commit to an NCAA Division-I program when he verbally committed to the University of Maryland.
