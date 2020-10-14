Atlantic City mayoral debate, winter high school sports OK'ed and more

The Cumberland County jail's warden and administrative staff should be investigated after they allegedly acted with "gross negligence" and "malfeasance" in releasing a man charged with aggravated sexual assault last summer, who also was wanted by federal immigration authorities, according to an attorney representing the jail's correctional officers. Alterman called on the state Attorney General's Office to investigate.
The question of when restaurants can increase their indoor capacity above 25% looms in every restaurant owner's mind as we head deeper into fall. The state Department of Health said it is anticipating a second wave of the coronavirus as temperatures continue to fall.
The two candidates vying for a one-year term as mayor of the resort squared off in a debate Tuesday night that highlighted their different approaches to a variety of issues facing the city and its future.
Winter high school sports team can play 15 regular-season games in a pandemic-shortened season, according to a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association memo issued Tuesday. There will be no spectators at games most likely, though that could change in the coming weeks and months. There also will be no multiteam competitions.
Cinjun Erskine, 23, a 2015 Barnegat High School graduate, is an assistant at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. IMG is the top-ranked high school football team in the country, according to USA Today. He also was an assistant student coach for two years at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania.
