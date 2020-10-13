Atlantic City mayoral debate to take place, the Atlantic County Sheriff's race and more

Watch the televised debate between Atlantic City mayoral candidates Marty Small Sr. and Thomas Forkin. The live debate takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus. The Press of Atlantic City is partnering with Stockton and Triax 57 to televise the debate.
Minnie Callender continues to work to help her community even as family, friends and neighbors celebrate Callender's 90th birthday, including a proclamation from the Middle Township Committee. Callender retired nearly 30 years ago to Middle Township after her career in education in New York City. Callender heads up Middle Township's Senior Citizen Advisory Council.
Trees coated with brilliant monarch butterflies have been a spectacle and a treat for visitors and residents in the southern tip of New Jersey. Each year, the striking orange and black insects travel through the Cape on their migration south to a mountain forest in Mexico for the winter.
Current Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler, 54, a Democrat, said the sheriff office's mission is clear: protect the civil and criminal courthouses, transport prisoners, serve writs and foreclosures, and pick up those wanted on warrants. Republican challenger Joseph "Tokyo" O'Donoghue, 65, says he wants officers in the sheriff's department to be out in the community — "boots on the ground."
If the Philadelphia Eagles football team were in any other NFL division, they'd talking draft picks. Instead, they're in the NFC East and talking playoffs. The Eagles fell to 1-3-1 after losing 38-29 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
