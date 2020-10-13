Atlantic City mayoral debate to take place, the Atlantic County Sheriff's race and more

Watch the televised debate between Atlantic City mayoral candidates Marty Small Sr. and Thomas Forkin. The live debate takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at Stockton University's Atlantic City campus. The Press of Atlantic City is partnering with Stockton and Triax 57 to televise the debate.

Minnie Callender continues to work to help her community even as family, friends and neighbors celebrate Callender's 90th birthday, including a proclamation from the Middle Township Committee. Callender retired nearly 30 years ago to Middle Township after her career in education in New York City. Callender heads up Middle Township's Senior Citizen Advisory Council.