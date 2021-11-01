ATLANTIC CITY MAYOR

Incumbent Democratic Mayor Marty Small Sr. is being challenged by Republican Tom Forkin and independents Jimmy Whitehead, Daud Panah, Councilman Moisse “Mo” Delgado and Steven P. Layman.
MARTY SMALL SR. (incumbent)
Party: Democrat
Age: 47
Issues facing Atlantic City: Fiscal responsibility, keeping the taxpayer first; homeless issues; making city clean and safe; expanded programming for residents
Political message: Mayor Small has led Atlantic City through tough times during civil unrest and the pandemic. We have lowered your taxes ... offered residents a chance to be entrepreneurs with a suite of new programs ... helped the business community stay afloat. Dream Big & Vote Small!
TOM FORKIN
Party: Republican
Age: 59
Issues facing Atlantic City: There's a number of issues that all kind of go together, which includes property taxes, crime and trash. Nobody's going to come to Atlantic City if they don't feel safe.
Political message: Politics isn't a profession, it's a means to effectuate public services. Our campaign is about putting services above self. Essentially, creating a cleaner, safer, more affordable city.
MOISSE "MO" DELGADO
Party: Independent
Age: 51
Issues facing Atlantic City: Aligning funds that are available with the necessities for the city and its residents, which includes lighting for city streets, services to help residents in need, beautification, better public images, senior services, and working to lower our property taxes.
Political message: It's important to go back to remembering that the power is in the people and not the position. We need leadership to put up the fight for our residents, but humble enough to stay active in the community. Atlantic City deserves better. It's our time.
STEVEN P. LAYMAN
Party: Independent
Age: 66
Issues facing Atlantic City: Increasing the living wage to $18 an hour for all who work in Atlantic City; the gross receipt tax on marijuana will be given to senior citizens as a stimulus check two times a year, October and April.
Political message: With a sense of purpose and direction for our city, I will create groundbreaking opportunities, providing a diverse economy so all will do better. Through inspiration and daily innovation, we will bring this city forward. Help our city to prosper by supporting my candidacy, for I will not let you down.
DAUD M. PANAH
Party: Independent
Age: 58
Issues facing Atlantic City: Corruption is the number one issue facing the city. Eliminate waste in the city budget; improve the public's access to government; make the city more business friendly.
Political message: This beautiful city has endless potential. However, during my time living here, I’ve seen it wasted again and again by incompetent leadership in the city. I have waited far too long to see improvements made to the quality of life here as well as the economic situation.
JIMMY WHITEHEAD
Party: Independent
Age: 64
Issues facing Atlantic City: Security, economy, education
Political Message: As Atlantic City’s Mayor, my highest priority will be to return the power of City Hall to the PEOPLE with integrity, honesty, and full transparent leadership. My administration will focus on S.E.E. — Security. Economy. Education. The residents of Atlantic City deserve a safe and prosperous life here.
