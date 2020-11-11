Atlantic City mayor calls for 3 to 5-year 'exclusive' on recreational marijuana

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday to announce a new anti-violence program in the resort.

The press conference, set for 11 a.m. in the mayor’s office in City Hall, will also cover other quality of life issues, according to a news release from the city.

It will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.

In a separate news release, Small called for a three to five-year exclusive on recreational marijuana in the resort.

“We must find ways to increase tourism and promote the great City of Atlantic City,” Small said. “We look forward to the much needed revenue streams that recreational marijuana can generate and the boost it would bring to our economy.”