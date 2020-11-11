 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City mayor calls for 3 to 5-year 'exclusive' on recreational marijuana
0 comments

Atlantic City mayor calls for 3 to 5-year 'exclusive' on recreational marijuana

  • 0

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday to announce a new anti-violence program in the resort.

The press conference, set for 11 a.m. in the mayor’s office in City Hall, will also cover other quality of life issues, according to a news release from the city.

It will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.

In a separate news release, Small called for a three to five-year exclusive on recreational marijuana in the resort.

“We must find ways to increase tourism and promote the great City of Atlantic City,” Small said. “We look forward to the much needed revenue streams that recreational marijuana can generate and the boost it would bring to our economy.”

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News