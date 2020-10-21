Atlantic City mayor announces trick-or-treat times, urges caution amid COVID-19

ATLANTIC CITY — City Mayor Marty Small Sr. on Tuesday announced trick-or-treating hours in the resort, as well as issued guidance on health and safety precautions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Trick-or-treating is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, according to a news release from the city.

Small urged all residents to “discuss appropriate safety precautions and social distancing measures for both homes giving out candy and children trick-or-treating during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

There will be no trunk-or-treating events in the city this year, he added.

Officials said trick-or-treaters should limit their groups to current household members, stay local and limit the number of homes on their route, as well as practice social distancing with others who are not in the same household.

For those giving out candy, officials urged them to limit interaction and contact with trick-or-treaters, advising them to wash their hands frequently and wear a mask, or use contactless methods, like leaving out a treat bowl.

