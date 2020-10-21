 Skip to main content
Atlantic City mayor announces trick-or-treat times, urges caution amid COVID-19
Atlantic City mayor announces trick-or-treat times, urges caution amid COVID-19

TRUNK OR TREAT AC

People take part in trunk or treat Halloween event at Pop Lloyd Stadium in Atlantic City Tuesday Oct 31, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — City Mayor Marty Small Sr. on Tuesday announced trick-or-treating hours in the resort, as well as issued guidance on health and safety precautions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Trick-or-treating is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween, according to a news release from the city.

Small urged all residents to “discuss appropriate safety precautions and social distancing measures for both homes giving out candy and children trick-or-treating during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

There will be no trunk-or-treating events in the city this year, he added.

Officials said trick-or-treaters should limit their groups to current household members, stay local and limit the number of homes on their route, as well as practice social distancing with others who are not in the same household.

For those giving out candy, officials urged them to limit interaction and contact with trick-or-treaters, advising them to wash their hands frequently and wear a mask, or use contactless methods, like leaving out a treat bowl.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

