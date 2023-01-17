 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic city man pleads guilty to August 2021 shooting

Leslie Washington

ATLANTIC CITY — A city resident plead guilty to aggravated assault charges last Thursday in connection with a 2021 shooting.

In addition to the aggravated assault charges, Leslie Washington, 39, of Atlantic City, also plead guilty to a charge of certain persons not to possess weapons, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Washington's sentencing is scheduled for March 2 in front of the Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. Delury, Jr., said the prosecutor's office.

Washington admitted to firing a single shot through the door of the victim's home with an illegally possessed handgun. The shot hit the victim in the stomach but was non-life threatening, the prosecutor's office said. 

At the time, Washington fled the scene and wasn't found until he was arrested on Sept. 30 of last year, said the prosecutor's office.

Since Washington plead guilty to second-degree aggravated assault, he will serve at least 85 percent of his six-year sentence due to the No Early Release Act before he is eligible for parole, which would also be subject to a three-year period of Intensive Parole Supervision.

Washington will also serve a concurrent five-year term with no parole for his plea to second degree certain persons not to possess weapons, the prosecutor's office said.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

