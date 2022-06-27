Atlantic City man creates platform to help local musicians to be heard

Ky'shawn "I Am Young Hitta" Wyman recently created a new music platform that will provide increased worldwide exposure to the recordings of many independent artists, including those based in South Jersey.

The 24-hour, multi-genre streaming platform and application, known as the Hit Nation Empire, will allow members to host radio shows, do podcasts, share video content, have their music played, and arrange for artists to receive payment for their radio spins. The Hit Nation Empire mobile app was released on June 15.

"I am working with individuals with the same vision under our umbrella," said Wyman, of Atlantic City. "I have a hard time relaxing. During the pandemic, I started mapping this all out."

The current resident DJ at the Showboat Atlantic City, Wyman has had a dual interest in computers and music since he graduated in 2010 from the Chartertech High School of the Performing Arts in Somers Point.

Wyman knew Devin Scheck, of Egg Harbor Township, since their high school days. They were members of the same Chartertech graduating class. Scheck and his alternative rock band — Isn't It Always? — are members of Hit Nation Empire. Scheck's connection to the entertainment company will have his band playing this summer at the Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina in Atlantic City.

"I feel great. I finally accomplished in the past three months more than I have done in years," said Scheck, the band's founder, singer, songwriter and guitarist. "I could not have picked a better partner. Everything happens for a reason. It's about that time."

The genesis of the Hit Nation Empire may occurred 11 years ago when Wyman had an internet radio station called Young Hitta Radio.

"Local guys sent me music. When I created it, it skyrocketed," Wyman said. "I knew I wanted radio to be a part of the (Hit Nation Empire) platform. As a DJ, radio is a way to reach people organically."

Tech background

After high school, Wyman worked for Apple and became a software developer. He learned how to build websites and apps. The Hit Nation Empire started as a website, hitnationempire.com,

The Hit Nation Empire entertainment company works through memberships. Artists have to be accepted as members. If accepted, a $50 monthly membership includes a profile on the platform, a blog, social media updates and unlimited music submissions. The $150 monthly membership includes real-time analytics, media kits, a podcast home, two blogs and a 30-second station ID.

"We are able to provide services to independent artists and independent labels," said Wyman, 29.

Artists who have their music played on the Hit Nation Empire and are registered to such professional organizations as ASCAP, BMI, SESAC, Re:Sound, PPL or PRS will be paid by the agencies for their spins on the platform, Wyman said.

The Hit Nation Empire has a partnership with Who?Mag Distribution, the biggest independent international hip hop TV show. This should lead to Hit Nation Empire videos and other filmed content being distributed through Who?Mag's Video Vision company to such cable and streaming outlets as Comcast, Verizon and DirectTV, Wyman said.

Besides the launch of the Hit Nation Empire streaming platform and app, Wyman has a host of other activities and products to keep him busy this year.

On March 26, Wyman had a launch party for his Hitta Punch at the Showboat. Hitta Punch uses vegan kosher and gluten-free Kiki vodka. The canned cocktail comes in kiwi strawberry, mango peach and monkfruit, which is a Chinese sweetener.

Wyman also is involved with a grant program awarded to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League to have equipment available so that preteens and teens can learn how to DJ.

Lt. Will Santiago, PAL's executive director, knows about the program, and Det. Kevin Francis and Wyman will teach the youths how to DJ, he said. The hope is a young person will be good enough to DJ on National Night Out on Aug. 2, he said.

Several of the different fields Wyman has his hand in came together during the second weekend of June.

Showboat held a Pride and Atlantic City Fashion Week kickoff weekend. Wyman was one of the DJs. His Hitta Punch vodka cans were sold at the Surf Bar and throughout the hotel.

The Hit Nation Empire's media team was onsite doing red carpet interviews and photos in front of the company's backdrop, provided by iHeartRadio, with which Wyman's company has a contract.

Scheck walked the red carpet. His band's first single, "Rock Star," premiered at this event. The single will begin being heard exclusively on the Hit Nation Empire in July.

"There is talent here in New Jersey," Wyman said. "Everybody says, 'People actually live there?' They think it's just casinos."

Besides everything else, Wyman is attached to DJing on Wednesdays at Kelsey's and hosting on Thursdays the karaoke and dance party at the Chelsea Beach Bar, both in Atlantic City. He also plans to do his own radio show on the Hit Nation Empire platform Fridays and Saturdays.

Aaron Washington has known Wyman for 17 years, since Washington was a mentor to him when Wyman was in seventh grade at PleasanTech Academy in Pleasantville.

One of the reasons Wyman does so many things is to prove to everyone that he can, said Washington, the outreach pastor at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Atlantic City. And, Washington added, Wyman is also a loving father.

"He is opening a gateway for others to come behind him," Washington said. "South Jersey has great talent ... but it is not unified, like in Philadelphia or New York. Everybody (in Atlantic City) wants to be king. If anyone can bring people together, it's Ky'shawn."