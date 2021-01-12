 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City Library to stay closed
0 comments

Atlantic City Library to stay closed

Fresh Start3

Atlantic City Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz speaks at the kickoff event for the “Fresh Start @ Your Library” program, a statewide initiative that provides reentry services for those returning to their communities after serving jail or prison time.

 Atlantic City Free Public Library / Provided

Public access to the Atlantic City Free Public Library will remain unavailable until further notice, the library announced Tuesday in a news release.

The library was tentatively scheduled to reopen next week before the rise in COVID-19 cases.

"The safety of our public and staff is paramount, and we regret having to step back in our plans to reopen our facilities," library director Robert Rynkiewicz said in the release." "There are encouraging developments in the fight against COVID-19. We look forward to the day we will open."

The library will continue to offer curbside pickup and a number of digital resources, including e-books, music and movies.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News