ATLANTIC CITY — Barbers and hair stylists in Atlantic City are encouraged to join the Atlantic City Free Public Library's Fade to Books program, providing free books to children in the community. The Atlantic City Library has donated books to city barbershops and salons since it first got involved in the program in 2017.

The Fade to Books program was started through a grant by the New Jersey State Library, in partnership with the Long Branch Public Library and Bridge of Books Foundation. As part of the program, the Atlantic City Library donates participating businesses a small bookcase with children's books to display. A member of the library's staff will then visit the location periodically to restock the bookcase.

Barbers and hair stylists encourage young visitors to select a book to read as they wait for their haircut, or to take home. This year, the library is looking to add more locations to the program. Atlantic City barbershops and salons interested in being a Fade to Books site can call 609-345-2269, ext. 3044.