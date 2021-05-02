Atlantic City LGBTQ program coordinator plans for pride month, new initiatives

As Atlantic City’s first LGBTQ program coordinator, Judah-Abijah Dorrington is focused on creating a happier, healthier and more equitable community.
“We want to create a culture in Atlantic City that’s culturally humble, responsible and competent,” Dorrington said Sunday. “(A culture) that enhances the quality of life for the LGBTQ community.”
Dorrington, who identifies as nonbinary (gender identity not strictly male or female) and doesn’t use gender specific pronouns, was born and raised in Atlantic City and has more than 40 years of experience in clinical practice, training, management, planning and development.
Dorrington has worked in fields such as criminal justice, community corrections, trauma informed behavioral health, women’s services, and social justice.
Dorrington is currently a partner and owner at Dorrington & Saunders, LLC, a consulting firm for individuals, public, nonprofit and private entities.
Public service and breaking barriers runs in Dorrington’s family. Dorrington’s father, Art, was the first Black professional hockey player, and Dorrington’s mother Dorothie served nearly 10 years on the Atlantic City Board of Education and created the civic organization 101 Women Plus.
“I’m feeling overwhelmed with humility and gratitude, it’s such an honor to be the first LGBTQ program director in Atlantic City,” Dorrington said. “I’ve always felt responsible in participating in the world that I want to live in, and I do that through leadership. This (position) gives me the opportunity to do that for my community in the city I was raised in.”
Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Dorrington was the perfect fit for the position.
“We had plans for someone to be a program coordinator, and there was no one better than Judah Dorrington,” Small said. “Judah has experience working in Philadelphia and Boston on Pride events, Judah is local and comes from the legendary Dorrington family.”
Small said the position was created to continue the push for a more diverse and welcoming city.
“My administration’s goal was to have more diversity to embrace the multicultural community,” Small said. “We want to cater to everyone, we want to serve everyone and we want everyone to know that we whole heartedly respect the LGBTQ community.”
As the program director, Dorrington plans to bring to the city services and initiatives that will prioritize things such as safety, youth bullying and suicide awareness, mentoring, substance abuse and mental health resources and community education and training.
Additionally, Dorrington is looking to establish an annual Pride month in Atlantic City.
“We are going to start instituting an annual Pride to amplify the voices and visibility of the community,” Dorrington said. “The annual Atlantic City Pride will be a series of events that will commemorate the history, celebrate the culture and show the continued movement for social justice for all LGBTQ people.”
Dr. Wilson Washington Jr., the city’s health and human services director, will work with Dorrington to do things like connect existing resources for the community with each other and create new resources.
“We want to link to existing resources, bring them out start doing events with them in support of them,” Washington said. “We want to look at program development and bring more inclusion programs. Our vision is to invite others into our city and show that they’re welcome to come here. We also are looking to improve prevention programs that focus on the various risk factors that may come to this community, like STDs, HIV and chronic illnesses. And also provide educational events to help people understand that the LGBTQ community are a collection of people that brings value to the wider community.”
