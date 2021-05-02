Atlantic City LGBTQ program coordinator plans for pride month, new initiatives

“We want to link to existing resources, bring them out start doing events with them in support of them,” Washington said. “We want to look at program development and bring more inclusion programs. Our vision is to invite others into our city and show that they’re welcome to come here. We also are looking to improve prevention programs that focus on the various risk factors that may come to this community, like STDs, HIV and chronic illnesses. And also provide educational events to help people understand that the LGBTQ community are a collection of people that brings value to the wider community.”