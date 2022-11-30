Atlantic City, Holy Spirit, Millville, Pleasantville football players earn weekly MVP recognition

Each week, The Press will select four high school football MVPs based on the previous week’s games.
The senior quarterback completed 32 of 48 passes for 447 yards and five TDs as Holy Spirit beat Atlantic City 63-34. Holy Spirit finished the season 9-2.
The sophomore wide receiver ran for a touchdown and caught a TD pass as the Thunderbolts beat Vineland 35-16. Millville (11-2) will play at Northern Highlands (9-3) for the state Group IV title at 6 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers University.
The sophomore wide receiver caught five passes for 121 yards and a TD and returned an interception for another score in the Vikings’ 63-34 loss to Holy Spirit. Atlantic City finished the season 7-3.
The senior quarterback threw a TD pass and ran for another score as the Greyhounds beat Ocean City 40-21. Pleasantville finished the season 7-3.
PHOTOS: Pleasantville beats Ocean City 40-21
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Pleasantville and Ocean City played their last Thanksgiving rivalry game Thursday. Ocean City rules the rivalry, but Pleasantville won the day.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
From left, Jazmin Morrison, Julia Ratliff and Jenan Grant, all Pleasantville residents, were supporting the Greyhounds' Semaj Williams.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. PHS #0 Christopher Wright breaks through the defense for a TD.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Ocean City’s Pat Lonergan is unable to haul in a pass as he’s guarded closely by Pleasantville’s Dwayne Carter (8) and Xander Bogin (5) on Thursday.
MATTHEW STRABUK photos, FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. OCHS #5 Duke Guenther on the run.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Pleasantville quarterback Marlon Leslie runs with the ball during the final Thanksgiving rivalry game against Ocean City.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. PHS QB #1 Marlon Leslie looks for a receiver.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. PHS #12 Khalil Witherspoon catches a deep pass under pressure for a TD.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. PHS #12 Khalil Witherspoon catches a deep pass under pressure for a TD.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. OCHS QB #7 Riley Gunnels launches a pass.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. OCHS #5 Duke Guenther run through a defensive tackle.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. OCHS #1 Jon Moyer breaks through for a TD.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. PHS #1 Marlon Leslie on a break away TD run.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. PHS #20 Alchino Blakely intercepts a deflected pass intended for OCHS #1 Jon Moyer
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!