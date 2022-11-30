 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL MVPS

Atlantic City, Holy Spirit, Millville, Pleasantville football players earn weekly MVP recognition

  • 0
112522-pac-spt-pleasantville

A scene from the Ocean City - Pleasantville high school football game in Pleasantville on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. PHS QB #1 Marlon Leslie looks for a receiver.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

Each week, The Press will select four high school football MVPs based on the previous week’s games.

Sean Burns

Holy Spirit

The senior quarterback completed 32 of 48 passes for 447 yards and five TDs as Holy Spirit beat Atlantic City 63-34. Holy Spirit finished the season 9-2.

Lotzeir Brooks

Millville

The sophomore wide receiver ran for a touchdown and caught a TD pass as the Thunderbolts beat Vineland 35-16. Millville (11-2) will play at Northern Highlands (9-3) for the state Group IV title at 6 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers University.

Sah’nye Degraffenreidt

Atlantic City

People are also reading…

The sophomore wide receiver caught five passes for 121 yards and a TD and returned an interception for another score in the Vikings’ 63-34 loss to Holy Spirit. Atlantic City finished the season 7-3.

Marlon Leslie

Pleasantville

The senior quarterback threw a TD pass and ran for another score as the Greyhounds beat Ocean City 40-21. Pleasantville finished the season 7-3.

+4 
Sean Burns headshot

Burns
+4 
Lotzeir Brooks headshot

Brooks
+4 
Sah’Nye Degraffenreidt headshot

Degraffenreidt

 Guy Gargan, Staff Writer
+4 
Marlon Leslie headshot.jpg

Leslie

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forecasts point to early, snowy start for New Jersey winter

Forecasts point to early, snowy start for New Jersey winter

Expect winter to come early. The highest likelihood of arctic blasts and big time snow will be in the first weeks of the season, according to long range forecasting experts. However, expect winter all in all to be mild with plenty of snowless days.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News