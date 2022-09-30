Atlantic City High School teacher accused of improper relationship with ex-student

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City High School teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

Joseph Scalfaro, 47, of Absecon, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual contact and official misconduct, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Scalfaro teaches social studies at the school, according to its staff directory.

School administrators could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

Detectives investigated reports of the relationship throughout this month, the prosecutor's office said.

Scalfaro is said to have engaged with the student inappropriately both on and off campus. He has been taken to the Atlantic County jail, the Prosecutor's Office said.

An investigation into the case continues.

Information about his crime is urged to be given to Prosecutor's Office detectives by calling 609-909-7800 or online at acpo.org.