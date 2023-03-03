ATLANTIC CITY--

Atlantic City High School Viking Week has come to a close. Monday February 27th was the Kick-off for the event that included a pep rally for students to attend.

Morgan State Universities drum line performed, and the band director held on-the-spot auditions and scholarships were awarded to students who impressed.

Tuesday February 28th offered college and career workshops to students which focused on post-graduation skills such as public speaking and resume writing.

Wednesday March 1st was the "A Day in the life" theme which let students choose what professionals they want to speak to. It served as a get to know you for students interested in specific fields.

Thursday March 2nd highlighted sports and student athletics along with JROTC.

Friday March 3rd was the school's first career fair. Over 70 schools attended this event, some offering students instant decisions to schools.

Christina Noble the Director of youth services of Atlantic City said this career fair took 3 months to plan. "We were able to get 150 guests and presentations at this fair, we're proud of the turnout." said Noble.

Jordan Mercado Senior at ACHS said he spoke to Rowan, Stockton and Temple University. He plans to study business and finance. "I feel really blessed to have something like this, I even spoke to TD Bank today because maybe this is where I can start my finance career." Mercado expressed with a smile.

Aaliyah Blackwell a Junior at ACHS said she looked at Stockton University. "My sister goes to Stockton, and she really enjoys it. I don't know what I want to study yet but I enjoyed this event."