Atlantic City girls move to 2-0 with win over OLMA

Quanirah Cherry-Montague scored 24 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked eight shots to lead the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team to a 72-51 win over OLMA in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game Sunday.
Cea-anai Jackson-Williams complimented Montague with 12 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard Sanai Garrison-Macon grabbed 12 rebounds and had four assists and three steals. Other A.C. scorers: Naysha Suarez-Rivera (13), Lexi Gormley (10), Sasha Lemons (9), Ahnjeles Maldonado (2), Claire Kelly (2).
Atlantic City (2-0) is ranked No. 6 in The Press’ Elite 11.
Drew Coyle led OLMA (1-1) with 13 points. Madelyn Bernhardt scored 11, Olivia Fiocchi seven and Angelina Dragone six. Madison Palek (5), Sophia Sacco (3), Kenzie Palek (2) and Gabriella Cruz (2) also scored.
Other games
Hudson Catholic 47, Wildwood Catholic 35: Kaci Mikulski led the Crusaders (1-1) with 17 points. Kimmy Casiello scored five, Ella McCabe and Carly Murphy each scored four, Adrianna Gray Rivera added three, and Anastasia Bowman scored two. Hudson Catholic improved to 1-0.
Lacey Twp. 35, Freehold Twp. 21: The Lions improved to 2-0. Sarah Zimmerman had 11 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Other scorers: Maddie Bell (6), Riley Mahan (6), Madison MacGillivray (4), Riley Giordano (4), Reece Paget (3), Katie Patterson (1). Freehold fell to 0-2.
Boys basketball
Egg Harbor Township 87, Wildwood Catholic 60: Carlos Lopez scored 31 and grabbed seven rebounds as EHT improved to 2-0 at the O.C. Tipoff Weekend.
Lopez sank 13 of 20 shots. DJ Germann added 24 points and five steals. Anthony Colon scored 11 and blocked five shots. Ethan Miral (8), CJ Ford (6), Isaiah Glenn (5) and Aaron Bullock (2) also scored.
EHT is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
Rashee Bell led Wildwood Catholic with 20 points and nine rebounds. Justin Harper scored 14.
Ocean City 44, Mainland Reg. 39: The Red Raiders closed the game on 15-2 run to win the Tipoff Weekend finale. Ocean City (1-1) trailed 37-29 with less than three minutes to play.
Omero Chevere (13 points, nine rebounds, three assists) began the comeback with back-to-back baskets. Conor Muskett sank a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to put Ocean City up 40-39. The Red Raiders never trailed again.
Dylan Schlatter (13 points) added a basket and six free throws, including four foul shots in the final nine seconds, during the decisive stretch.
Tim Travagline led Mainland (1-1) with 16 points.