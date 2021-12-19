Atlantic City girls move to 2-0 with win over OLMA

Boys basketball

Egg Harbor Township 87, Wildwood Catholic 60: Carlos Lopez scored 31 and grabbed seven rebounds as EHT improved to 2-0 at the O.C. Tipoff Weekend.

Lopez sank 13 of 20 shots. DJ Germann added 24 points and five steals. Anthony Colon scored 11 and blocked five shots. Ethan Miral (8), CJ Ford (6), Isaiah Glenn (5) and Aaron Bullock (2) also scored.

EHT is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.

Rashee Bell led Wildwood Catholic with 20 points and nine rebounds. Justin Harper scored 14.

Ocean City 44, Mainland Reg. 39: The Red Raiders closed the game on 15-2 run to win the Tipoff Weekend finale. Ocean City (1-1) trailed 37-29 with less than three minutes to play.

Omero Chevere (13 points, nine rebounds, three assists) began the comeback with back-to-back baskets. Conor Muskett sank a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to put Ocean City up 40-39. The Red Raiders never trailed again.

Dylan Schlatter (13 points) added a basket and six free throws, including four foul shots in the final nine seconds, during the decisive stretch.