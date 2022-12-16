Atlantic City girls 65, Millville 14

Quanirah Montague led the winning Vikings with 21. Sasha Lemmons added 12 for Atlantic City.
Millville 6 5 0 3 - 14
Atlantic City 18 18 14 15 - 65
MV- Joslin 12, Edwards 2
AC- Montague 21, Gormley 6, Lemmons 12, Roach 6, Lucky 5, Parker 4, Kelly 1, E. Roach 2, Swift 5, Marola 1
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
