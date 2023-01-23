 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic City girls 64, Hammonton 50

  • 0

The Vikings (9-4) took over first place in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division with their eighth straight win.

Quanirah Montague scored 25 for Atlantic City. Sasha Lemons added 17 for the Vikings.

Emma Perretti led Hammonton with 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News