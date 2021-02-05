Atlantic City girls 58, Lower Cape May 28

Sasha Lemons scored 11 for the winning Vikings. Cornysha Davis contributed 10. Lindsay Holden led Lower with 15.
Atlantic City 15 17 10 16 - 58
Lower Cape May 8 2 9 9 – 28
AC – Garrison-Macon 9, Suarez 2, Davis 10, Swift 3, Lemons 11, Kelly 8, Jackson 4, Allen 4, Waashington 2
LCM – M. McGuigan 2, Holden 15, K. McGuigan 8, Anzelone 3
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
