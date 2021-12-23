Atlantic City girls 53, Imhotep Charter, PA. 44

Cea'anai Jackson scored 17 to lead the Vikings, who improved to 4-0. Naysha Suarez-Rivera added 10 for Atlantic City.
IM 11 11 16 6 – 44
AC 15 10 11 17 – 53
IM- Smith 20, Gagmon 3, Evans 2, Stevens 6, Geiser 4, Carter 2, Finney 7
AC-Jackson 2, Suarez-Rivera 10, Gormley 2, Montague 8, Jackson 17, Lemons 8
