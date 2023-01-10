 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City girls 50, Cedar Creek 15

Alexis Gormley led Atlantic City with 10.

Atlantic City 13 14 19 4 - 50

Cedar Creek 2 4 5 4 - 15

AC-Swift 3, Durrham 2, B. Roach 10, Parker 9, E. Roach 4, Gormley 10, Montague 7, Lemons 7

CK - McColl 6, N. Hill 2, J. Hill 7

