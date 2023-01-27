 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City girls 50, Cedar Creek 15

Vikings girls coach Jason Lantz got career win No. 100 with the victory.

Quanirah Montague led Atlantic City with 21 points. The Vikings (11-4) have won 10 straight. Sasha Lemons added 12 for Atlantic City.

