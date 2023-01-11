Atlantic City girls 45, EHT 43

Quanirah Montague scored 19 for the winning Vikings, who have won three straight and improved to 4-3.
EHT 4 11 16 12 - 43
Atlantic City 18 7 5 14 - 45
EHT- Wilson 2, Gonzalez 2, Kraybill 15, Brown 2, Harding 18, Derbyshire 2
AC-B. Roach 7, Jackson 5, Parker 2, Swift 2, Gormley 6, Montague 19, Lemons
