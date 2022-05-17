 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ATLANTIC CITY FREE PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Atlantic City Free Public Library is planning major renovations in the new year. The project will cost $448,500. Plans call for cleaning the exterior façade, demolishing and replacing of the concrete stairs and sidewalk, improved lighting and signage, better railings, new exterior doors and remodeled bathrooms.

