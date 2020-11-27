Atlantic City firefighters battle Thanksgiving evening blaze in Lower Chelsea

ATLANTIC CITY — Firefighters from across the resort battled a Thanksgiving evening fire at a vacant home in the city’s Lower Chelsea neighborhood.

About 5 p.m., firefighters responded to 4020 Atlantic Avenue, fire Chief Scott Evans said.

The fire was on the first and second floors of a vacant, single-family home, he said. Firefighters from six companies across the city battled down the blaze.

No injuries were reported, Evans said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

