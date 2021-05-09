Atlantic City FC soccer team wins season opener

The Atlantic City FC soccer team opened its 2021 NPSL season on Saturday with a 3-0 win over First State FC in Wilmington, Delaware.

Johnny Fenwick began the scoring for the Aces with a goal on a free kick in the 25th minute. Patrick Okonkwo scored in the 36th minute and Stefen Melekos put the ball in the back of the net right before halftime in the 43rd minute.

The Aces are part of the National Premier Soccer League and play in the Keystone Conference Division.

Atlantic City next travels to Madison, Morris County, to play FC Motown at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Aces’ home opener will be 6 p.m. May 22 against Hershey FC. All of the team’s home games will be played at Egg Harbor Township High School.

