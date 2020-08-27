Atlantic City government has hired two medical professionals and tasked them with spearheading the local response to a range of health issues. State officials identified public health as a key focus in its 2018 report on transitioning Atlantic City back to local control.
Gyms in New Jersey can finally reopen at 25% capacity Tuesday after being closed for more than five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday. Murphy also said he hoped to be able to resume indoor dining before mid-September.
Robert Declementi, of Brigantine, who is charged in his wife's murder, is set to appear in court Thursday. Declementi, 36, is scheduled for a first appearance and detention hearing at 9 a.m. before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr., court records show.
Street Love is a licensed grassroots organization started by Liz Schneider, 55, and Jill Plotnick, 54, both of Philadelphia, after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the state. The summer Ventnor residents drop off food, clothing and other supplies needed by the homeless at the Atlantic City Bus Terminal on Atlantic Avenue.
The 19th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified to legally guarantee American women the right to vote on Aug. 26, 1920. A pop-up exhibit that depicts the long battle suffragists fought to get that right is on display at Stockton University's Campus Center in Galloway Township and the John F. Scarpa Academic Center in Atlantic City.
