Atlantic City Electric officials are urging customers who may have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to contact the company now to establish payment arrangements and get connected to customer assistance programs.
"Atlantic City Electric recognizes the financial challenges some customers are facing as a result of the pandemic and will continue to work with each customer individually to help with the continuation of their electric service," according to a news release from the company. "Service disconnections, which were suspended in March, are always a last resort and, many times, can be avoided if customers contact the company to establish payment arrangement and to discuss additional options."
The company has expanded billing and payment options to include eliminating down payment/security deposit requirements, extending payment periods for balances and connecting more customers with energy assistance funds, according to the release. They have also been reaching out continually to customers who have fallen behind on their payments, as well as customers who may be eligible for energy assistance, through phone calls, letters, emails, social media and targeted advertising.
Customers can contact the company at 800-642-3780 or atlanticcityelectric.com/help.
