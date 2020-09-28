Atlantic City Electric proposes energy efficiency programs

Atlantic City Electric has proposed a collection of energy efficiency programs that will provide all its customers with the tools they need to take control of their energy usage and save money, according to a release from the company.

In a proposal to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU), the company outlined its plans to provide residential and business customers with no-cost energy assessments, an array of incentives for energy efficiency upgrades, rebates on energy-efficient products, and a variety of other offerings to help them use less energy.

In total, Atlantic City Electric’s proposed programs are expected to save customers more than $550 million, according to a statement from the company. The proposed programs include offerings for all customers, including every size business, renters and homeowners, single-family homes and multifamily buildings, as well as offerings dedicated to households with limited incomes.

“We cannot achieve a clean energy future without robust energy efficiency offerings that help all our customers save money and energy,” said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region presiden, in a statementt. “With cost-effective energy efficiency programs, all our customers benefit. Not only will customers have numerous opportunities to save money, but we can also create clean, sustainable jobs, help improve equity in our communities, combat the effects of climate change and improve air quality in our neighborhoods.”