Atlantic City Electric customers can apply for grants to help pay for their energy cost
Atlantic City Electric is encouraging residential customers to apply for energy assistance and take advantage of millions of dollars that is now available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which began accepting applications for the program on Oct. 1.

South Jersey residents can apply for assistance by downloading an application though the Department of Community Affairs website, by contacting their local LIHEAP Agency, or by calling 800-510-3102, according to a release from the company. Residents also can access the Department of Community Affairs self-screening tool to help determine what energy assistance benefits they may qualify for.

