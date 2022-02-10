 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City Country Club

Old-school elegance and some truly outstanding dishes make Atlantic City Country Club an easy answer for those struggling to find a great spot to celebrate with their significant other. The a la carte Valentine’s Day menu this year boasts a long list of tasty items such as Maryland crab soup, surf and turf skewers with beef and jumbo shrimp, jumbo lump crab cakes with Cajun remoulade, filet mignon Wellington, French onion-braised osso bucco, and queen and king cut portions of prime rib. Atlantic City Country Club is located at 1 Leo Fraser Dr. in Northfield. Go to ACCountry Club.com.



