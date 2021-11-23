 Skip to main content
Atlantic City Country Club
Atlantic City Country Club: The elegant, upscale beauty of a country club makes for a lovely setting for a Thanksgiving dinner, and that is precisely what you get at Atlantic City Country Club. This year, they will host a Thanksgiving dinner buffet featuring a long list of Turkey Day favorites including a carving station with roast turkey and prime rib, stuffing, mashed potatoes, a vegetable medley, baked mac ’n’ cheese, sweet potatoes with caramel sauce and much more, plus a full array of desserts. Three seating times are available starting at noon. Prices are $49 for adults, $19 for kids ages 3 to 12 and free for kids under 3. Reservations are required. 

Atlantic City Country Club is located at 1 Leo Fraser Drive in Northfield. Go to ACCountryClub.com.

 

Breaking News