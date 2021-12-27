 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City Country Club
0 comments

Atlantic City Country Club

Ring in the New Year at The Taproom Bar & Grille with a special menu hand selected by Executive Chef Dominic Rizzo. Complimentary champagne toast included with dinner. The special menu will be offered from 4 to 10 p.m.; reservations highly recommended. Located at 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield. ACCountryClub.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News