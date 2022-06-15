 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City Country Club

If Dad is the type to enjoy a day out on the links, Atlantic City Country Club will surely make for a perfect spot to celebrate this Father’s Day. Start out with a round of golf on the fairway and follow it up with a tasty brunch inside at the Taproom Bar & Grille. This year, Father’s Day Brunch will have two seatings, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The menu includes everything from breakfast faves such as scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, cinnamon french toast, made-to-order omelets and Belgian waffles, carved prime rib and turkey, u-peel shrimp, clams and mussels, homefries and sausage and biscuits, in addition to an array of breads, bagels and salads. Cost is $45 for adults and $19 for children 12 and under. Children under 3 eat free. Call 609-236-4400 for details.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

