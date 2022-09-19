Atlantic City councilman gets new court date following domestic charges

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Councilman MD Hossain Morshed, who was charged following a reported domestic incident, will have his first appearance in Atlantic County Superior Court on Wednesday, a court official said Monday.

Morshed, who serves the city's fourth ward, is charged with assault and child abuse in connection to a domestic dispute reported to police on Sept. 1.

Morshed was mistakenly given a Monday court date, given that first appearances are only held on Wednesdays and Fridays at noon, court clerk Karen Ruberts said.

Morshed's wife told police he grabbed her, bent her arm and caused her pain during an argument and the couple's home. The councilman also reportedly shoved the couple's child away by "pushing and slapping" when the 12-year-old tried intervening, according to a criminal complaint.

The 12-year-old recorded the incident on Morshed's work phone, the complaint says.