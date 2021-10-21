 Skip to main content
Atlantic City Council rejects bids for Oriental Avenue fishing jetty steps
Atlantic City Council rejects bids for Oriental Avenue fishing jetty steps

Atlantic City fishing jetty

A lone fisherman fishes off the jetty on the north end of Atlantic City in 2019.

 Kristian Gonyea, for The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — All bids to construct a safe stairway to the fishing pier from the Boardwalk to a fishing jetty on Oriental Avenue came in too high, and City Council voted Wednesday night to reject them and try again.

Officials and anglers have been trying to find a way to provide safe access to the T-jetty at Oriental Avenue and the Boardwalk. People like to walk out onto the jetty to access deeper water where more fish gather, and have been using dangerous wooden planks to get there.

In 2016, the owner of One Stop Bait & Tackle in Atlantic City Noel Feliciano collected more than 1,000 signatures on a petition asking the city to provide access to jetties from the new seawall, which was then still being built. It opened in the spring of 2017.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

