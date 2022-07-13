 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City Community Fund awards grants to area organizations

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Community Fund announced Wednesday that they've awarded $60,000 in grants to 20 different organizations in the Atlantic City area.

The funding support's a wide variety of different initiatives including youth activities, anti-poverty, nutrition, social services, health & wellness, arts and culture, beautification, and education.

Hilary Powell, who is apart of the Covenant House in Atlantic City which provides shelter and care for youth between ages 18-21, says that that partnership's like these will allow their organization to work even more with the youth in Atlantic City.

“We are so grateful to A.C.C.F. for supporting Covenant House and the unhoused youth we serve through our Atlantic City program,” Powell said. "Partnerships with caring community members like the Atlantic City Community Fund enable us to collaborate with the unhoused youth in Atlantic City so they can journey towards empowerment and achieve independence."

Veronica Rog of Mighty Writers, an organization that provides free writing workshops for youth, says the grant will allow them to continue to provide the workshops while the organization is going through a move.

“We’re so grateful to the Atlantic City Community Fund for this grant. The grant will enable us to continue to provide our free programs for Atlantic City kids — something we’re especially excited about as we move into our permanent AC home at 15 N California Avenue”

Other organizations that are apart of the grant include, Absecon Lighthouse, Atlantic City Rescue Mission, Atlantic City Theater Company, Atlantic City Arts Foundation, Asbury Methodist, Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation, Connecting the Dots, CROPS, HR Recovery, Inlet Hydrangea Trail, Jewish Family Services, Mud Girls Studio, Muh's Garden of Life, Sea Me Glow, Spanish Community Center, Saint James Atlantic City Development Corporation, and The Leadership Studio.

For more information and to support the Atlantic City Community Fund, visit www.accommunityfund.org 

