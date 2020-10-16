Atlantic City casinos up 3% in September, poker returns next week to Borgata and more

Total gaming revenue for the city's nine casinos was up 3% in September compared to last year, ending a six-month streak of decreases because of business impacts related to the coronavirus pandemic. A 113% increase in online gaming revenue year-over-year helped cushion losses from slot machines, table games and sports betting.
Members of Ocean City's Healthy Living Advisory Council on Tuesday discussed possibilities for a former car dealership the city is working to acquire next to the city's Community Center, one of the largest pieces of undeveloped land in the seaside resort town. Ideas ran from a public water park or BMX track to additional parking for the Ocean City Free Public Library.
During this South Jersey high school football season, cameras and the internet are taking on extra importance.
St. Augustine Prep coach Pete Lancetta is in his fourth season, and on Friday, he will find himself in the strange position of leading the Hermits against Hammonton, which he coached for 26 years.
Wildwood will host Lindenwold in high school football at 6 p.m. Friday, and someone is going to leave the field a winner for the first time in at least two years.
Here is a game-by-game preview for the third week of the season for South Jersey high school football.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, which has the resort's largest poker room, will be the first to welcome back players when it reopens next week. Borgata will open The Poker Room at 10 a.m. Wednesday with some minor adjustments to account for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
