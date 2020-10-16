Atlantic City casinos up 3% in September, poker returns next week to Borgata and more

St. Augustine Prep coach Pete Lancetta is in his fourth season, and on Friday, he will find himself in the strange position of leading the Hermits against Hammonton, which he coached for 26 years.

Wildwood will host Lindenwold in high school football at 6 p.m. Friday, and someone is going to leave the field a winner for the first time in at least two years.

Here is a game-by-game preview for the third week of the season for South Jersey high school football.