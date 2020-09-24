Atlantic City casino tax relief approved, goes back to Senate

The state General Assembly voted Thursday afternoon in favor of providing temporary financial relief for an Atlantic City casino industry struggling under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Assembly passed S2400/A4032 by a vote of 71 to 5, with three abstentions.

The state Senate passed a different version in June and must now consider the recently amended bill.

As originally introduced, the emergency relief bills would have provided both permanent and temporary tax breaks for the casinos. The length and scope of the industry relief has been scaled back with amendments.

In explaining the need to help out a multi-billion industry, lawmakers cited a "catastrophic and unprecedented economic contraction," to Atlantic City and the surrounding area as a result of the 107-day shutdown of the casinos. The shutdown resulted in more than $112 million in operating losses for the gambling parlors and a nearly 50% reduction of the industry’s workforce.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and consequent business closures has clearly not just reversed the consistent track of economic improvement that the Atlantic City casino industry had worked very hard to achieve over the last several years, but also has set back the economy of an entire region that is greatly dependent on the jobs, tourism spending and purchases that the Atlantic City casinos generate," reads the text of the amended legislation.

The proposed legislation allows for a reduction in taxes paid on gross gaming revenue and a monthly deduction against gross gaming revenue equal to the amount of promotional gaming credits (free and/or match play) used by customers. Both provisions are applicable for one year from the date the casinos were permitted to reopen, which was July 2.