Ocean Casino Resort, Atlantic City July’s casino revenue numbers are the first full month of reports since the casinos reopened because of COVID-19 Wednesday Aug 12, 2020. . Ocean had a good month. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Atlantic City casinos' total gaming revenue was down more than 23% compared to last year, which reflects the impact of New Jersey's coronavirus restrictions on the industry. After a nearly four-month shutdown, the city's nine casinos were permitted to reopen July 2.

New Jersey school districts that need to offer remote-only learning this fall to open safely will have the option under new guidance announced Wednesday by Gov. Phil Murphy. Schools have been closed since mid-March under Murphy's executive order declaring a public health emergency because of the pandemic.

Hayley Taff, CEO of a Louisiana-based compounding pharmacy used by numerous individuals to defraud New Jersey health benefits programs and other insurers out of more than $50 million, pleaded guilty to her role in the scheme Wednesday. Taff, 37, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine or twice the gain or loss from the offense.

A Pleasantville man shared his story of getting bitten by sea lice at the shore this weekend. “I have been stung by jellyfish before, and it definitely feels like a jellyfish sting,” he said.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris is "an outstanding person," experienced and "tough as nails," some South Jersey political figures said Wednesday. Harris was chosen Tuesday to be Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate.

The New Jersey Athletic Conference, which includes Stockton and Rowan universities, said Wednesday the 2020-21 basketball season will begin Jan. 20 and consist of nine games instead of 18 because of the new coronavirus. 

Stockton Basketball

Stockton men's basketball practice at the Stockton athletic complex Monday Feb 24, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

