Atlantic City baseball 8, Bridgeton 6

Matt Master knocked in three runs as the Vikings evened their record at 1-1 with this win in the Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at Mainland Regional on Saturday morning. Drew Storr and Oldis Zappata each had two hits an RBI for Atlantic City.
Vince Conroy struck out three in two innings to get the win.
Dominic Ketterer and Erick Torres each knocked in two runs for Bridgeton (0-1).
