ATLANTIC CITY — Ask any bartender in the resort about the Rooster, and the first thing that will come to mind is Dan M. Walters.

Walters, who was known as “Rooster,” was a regular at the Boardwalk Saloon at Bally’s Atlantic City after finishing his shift at nearby Johnny Rockets. He also frequented the Chelsea Pub, Irish Pub, Tony’s Baltimore Grill and the Pic-a-Lilli Pub before it closed down.

Walters died March 4 at 60. An aggressive form of cancer had spread throughout his body.

The nickname was given to him when he was younger by his grandparents for the cowlick in his hair that would make it stand up. He also used to have a temper when he was little, just like a rooster, said his sister, Cheryl Walters.

“My mom would sometimes get defensive about anyone referring to him as Rooster because over the course of Dan’s lifetime, some people didn’t know his real name and just knew him as Rooster,” said Cheryl Walters. “And some people would question why a parent would name their child Rooster.

“Dan was a very funny, caring man who had many friends in his lifetime. Over the course of time he made many friends when he would frequent the casinos and bars in Atlantic City.”

While at the city’s various establishments, he would always order either a 16-ounce Coors Light draft or cranberry juice. He never strayed from the two, said friend Jeremy Collier, who met Rooster in 2018 at the Boardwalk Saloon.

Rooster seemed like he knew everyone — bartender, server, casino host, manager, you name it — Collier said.

“If he didn’t, he took the time to get to know people and would even remember their faces and names,” said Collier, who attributed Rooster’s good memory and personality to the different jobs he had held in the city. Rooster used to work at Bally’s and Trump Plaza casinos as a bar porter and liquor attendant.

Walters said her brother loved Atlantic City, noting the nightlife drew him in and he loved spending time with his friends.

“He loved playing tour guide. He liked to take me to new places and introduce me to people,” said Collier, who would hang out with Rooster when he was in the resort for business. “I’ve learned a lot about Atlantic city, its history, its current events. I’ve met a lot of people because of him. It feels like a second home now to me.”

His love for the resort was celebrated in his obituary. Rooster loved watching beach concerts in the city and also loved spending time with friends at the casino’s VIP clubs.

Besides loving Atlantic City, Rooster loved spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Daniel, who Rooster called “Ducky.”

“He loved talking about what he was up to, showing photos,” said Collier, who remembered how proud Rooster was of Ducky. “He lived for the times his family would come into town and he’d get to spend a weekend with him. His grandson was an actor in “Dr. Death,” and when Kelsey Grammer (who also appeared on the TV series) was at the Irish Pub one night, he made it a point to let him know about his grandson.”

The grandfather-grandson duo would even get breakfast every morning at Gilchrist, then go to Bass Pro Shops and see the fish.

“The Claridge also had an arcade that had old pictures of Atlantic City that Dan (Rooster) and little Daniel (Ducky) loved looking at,” said Walters. “Dan used to tell him how Atlantic City used to be, and the entertainment that was there.”

For other friends and family like Collier, Rooster’s death came suddenly, and still hasn’t set in yet. He’ll miss their time spent together and the conversations the most.

“My last words to him in the hospital were ‘save me a seat,’ and he said ‘I will,’” said Collier. “Maybe he’ll be able to introduce us to people and show us around when we meet again on the other side.”