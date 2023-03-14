Guests wore ruby red in honor of the Atlantic City Ballet’s 40th anniversary during a gala held at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino on March 4.

Honored guests included Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his wife, La’Quetta Small, ACB founder and artistic director Phyllis Papa, sponsors, the Atlantic City Ballet board, current and past alumni, community members and stakeholders.

Attendees enjoyed dinner, dancing, a performance, and more, with proceeds from the event benefiting the ballet. The Atlantic City Ballet was founded by Papa in 1982 and has since performed throughout the country, earning national acclaim.

“It’s truly an honor to be celebrating 40 years as a cultural institution in the Atlantic City region,” Papa said. “The importance of the arts in a community is limitless, and on behalf of the entire Atlantic City Ballet family, we are thrilled to be able to continue providing cultural and educational experiences in our community.”

The company’s upcoming performances include “Midsummer Night’s Dream” on March 26 and “Carmen” on April 15, both at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino. For more information, visit acballet.org.