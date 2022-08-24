Atlantic City Airshow roars over the resort

ATLANTIC CITY - Vintage airplanes made nimble passes, while F-16 Fighting Falcons barrelled down the coast at near-supersonic speeds, filling the sky Wednesday with sights and sounds of the 2022 Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow.

Under a hot sun and blue skies, the crowds craned their necks and "oohed" and "aahhed" as the plane, rolled, dove and climbed again in a steady procession of thrilling acts.

The airshow ended with a crowd-pleasing flurry of maneuvers by the featured act, the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds squadron. The pilots put their F-16 Fighting Falcons through high-gravity turns, and three mile vertical climbs, their after-burners visible from the beaches

From the beaches and Boardwalk, crowds of visitors gushed over the performances.

“You ever go to the movies? It’s kind of like watching a movie. It’s scripted, but to us, it’s unpredictable,” said Ken Curtis, of Bergen County.

Thousands crowded the beaches and hundreds of boats anchored themselves out in the water while the first planes filled the city with their roaring engines around noon.

Larger planes came by flew gracefully over the water, as if posing a photo op. Smaller aircraft that followed arrived performing loops, twists and turns that thrilled the crowd.

The show opened with the precision parachuting team of the U.S. Army Golden Knights leaping from a plane high above.

From the ground, the crowd stared up into the sky waiting the parachutists arrival.

Jack Coyle, paused to reflect on every airshow the city has held, saying he's been here for them.

Now living in Brigantine full time, Coyle says there’s no other event around that can provide the same thrill as the airshow.

“We always have such a good time,” Coyle, who moved here from Audubon, Camden County.

Vincent D’Alessandro and his wife, Susan, both of Absecon, settled at a spot in the crowd on the beach off Missouri Avenue.

D’Alessandro brought his wife to her first airshow in the city. He savors every moment of it every year because of its thrilling atmosphere.

“Being on the beach with everyone watching this level of impressiveness for the United States is incredible,” D’Alessandro said.

Tara Smith was drawn to Atlantic City by her 14-year-old son, Michael, who, about three years, ago caught a bug for aviation.

Smith, 48, of Maple Shade, brought her son to his first airshow here in 2019. She’d been to smaller ones in the Philadelphia suburbs when she was younger, but she said nothing tops the performance along the Jersey Shore’s iconic seaside city.

She loves watching planes roar by with festive-colored smoke trailing behind them.

“We like the Thunderbirds,” Tara Smith said. “That was exciting last time.”

Michael Smith said the air show is one of two things that have him thinking about a career in aviation - the 2019 film “Midway” is the other.