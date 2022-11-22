Atlantic City (7-2) at Holy Spirit (8-2)

10 a.m. Thursday

This is the 94th meeting of Atlantic County’s oldest rivalry. The schools first met in 1926. Atlantic City leads the rivalry 52-37-4, but Spirit has won four straight, including last year’s 49-8 win.

This is the first time both teams have entered this game with winning records since 2017, which was also the last time Atlantic City beat the Spartans.

Spirit comes off a 50-21 loss to Red Bank Catholic in the state Non-Public B semifinals last Friday. Spirit senior wide receiver Gavin Roman has 102 catches this season. He needs 10 more to break the state record of 111 catches set by Mike O’Brien of Butler High School in 1997, according to South Jersey football historian Chuck Langerman.

Atlantic City hasn’t played since it lost to Lenape 21-20 in the Central Jersey Group IV semifinals Nov. 4. Vikings quarterback Joe Lyons has thrown for 1,492 yards and 15 TDs. Sophomore wide receiver Sah’nye Degraffenreidt has been one of South Jersey’s breakout players this season with 46 catches for 773 yards and 10 TDs. He has also returned two kickoffs and a punt for a TD.