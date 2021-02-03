Atlantic City 57, Cape May Tech 23

Aamir Mack led the Vikings with 14 points. Atlantic City improved to 3-0.
Atlantic City 13 17 20 7 – 57
Cape May Tech 3 3 8 9 - 23
AC – Mack 14, Fishbein 8, Nas, Blakeley 7, Jones 6
CMT – Delvecchio 15, Bean 5, Hutchinson 4
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today