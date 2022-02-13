Atlantic City 51, Vineland 27

Cea’anai Jackson-Williams scored 14 as the winning Vikings improved to 10-9.
Atlantic City 6 15 12 18 – 53
Vineland 9 5 4 9 – 27
AC- Marota 2, Roach 4, Suarez-Rivera 4, Maldonado 2, Roach 2, Swift 4, Gormley 4, Montague 11, Jackson-Williams 14, Lemons 6
VL- Jones 8, Wallace 2, M. Fowlkes 1, S. Fowlkes 9, Owens 7
